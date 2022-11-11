Harvey elected free agency Thursday, per the Triple-A Norfolk transaction log.
Harvey spent the entire season in the minor leagues and the majority of that time with Norfolk. He maintained a 4.31 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 54.1 innings and will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Back from suspension at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Starting rehab stint•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Throwing in sim game Saturday•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Issued 60-game suspension•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Impressing while building up•
-
Orioles' Matt Harvey: Back with Baltimore•