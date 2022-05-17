Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse in violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The suspension is retroactive to April 29, which was the when the Orioles played their 20th game of the season. As a result, Harvey will effectively be serving an 80-game suspension, with the 33-year-old now ineligible to appear in the majors until at least early July. Harvey wasn't suspended for a positive drug test, but rather, for his admission during his testimony in the recent trial related to the 2019 death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs that he violated MLB's drug policy, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Harvey, who joined the Orioles on a minor-league deal in April, had yet to pitch for any of Baltimore's minor-league affiliates this season while building up at extended spring training.