General manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that Harvey's stuff and velocity have looked good while building up, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Harvey joined the Orioles on a minor-league contract April 8, and he's been working at the team's extended spring training facility in Sarasota. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to join an affiliate, but it's possible that he faces a suspension at some point after he admitted during the offseason that he provided opioids to Tyler Skaggs on several occasions, T.J. Quinn of ESPN reports.