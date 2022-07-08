Harvey (suspension) was activated by Triple-A Norfolk and will start Friday against Jacksonville, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey made three starts between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie over the past couple weeks and has now been cleared to join Norfolk after completing his suspension. The veteran right-hander joined Baltimore on a minor-league deal in early April and already appears close to being fully stretched out given he covered 16 frames during his outings in the lower minors. He finished with a 6.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 95:37 K:BB across 127. innings for the Orioles last year.