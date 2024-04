Narvaez is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Narvaez started three of the first four games at catcher after Francisco Alvarez (thumb) got hurt and was placed on the injured list, but it's now been Tomas Nido behind the plate for four of the last five contests. The 32-year-old Narvaez is slashing just .204/.271/.284 as a Met since the beginning of last season.