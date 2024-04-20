Narvaez went 0-for-4 after replacing Francisco Alvarez (thumb) in the second inning of Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Alvarez was headed for an MRI after the game, but per Tim Healey of Newsday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is "pretty concerned" about the severity of the injury. As the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, Narvaez figures to see a big spike in his playing time should Alvarez land on the IL, but that may not result in much additional fantasy value -- since 2022, the 32-year-old sports a .208/.288/.300 slash line in 467 plate appearances with only six homers. Tomas Nido, who was in camp this spring as a non-roster invitee, is batting .345 (10-for-29) for Triple-A Syracuse and would likely be promoted to take Alvarez's spot, but his career numbers in the majors aren't any better than Narvaez's performance the last few years.