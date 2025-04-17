The White Sox designated Narvaez for assignment Thursday.
Narvaez was in the majors for one week but will vacate his roster spot to make room for the arrival of Edgar Quero, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He'll likely clear waivers and could stick around in the organization as catching depth.
