Omar Narvaez: Reaches open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros released Narvaez on Sunday.
The 33-year-old backstop inked a minor-league deal with Houston on June 4 but never made much of a push for a promotion, despite getting on base at an excellent .402 clip over 117 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land. Narvaez will look to land another minor-league contract with another organization with the hope of eventually earning another look in the big leagues at some point in the final two months of the 2025 season.
More News
-
Astros' Omar Narvaez: Joins Astros on minors deal•
-
Omar Narvaez: Becomes free agent•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Makes good impression in debut•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Receives call-up from Double-A•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Promotion imminent•