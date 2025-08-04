The Astros released Narvaez on Sunday.

The 33-year-old backstop inked a minor-league deal with Houston on June 4 but never made much of a push for a promotion, despite getting on base at an excellent .402 clip over 117 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land. Narvaez will look to land another minor-league contract with another organization with the hope of eventually earning another look in the big leagues at some point in the final two months of the 2025 season.