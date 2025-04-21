Narvaez elected to become a free agent Sunday.
Narvaez passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the White Sox's 40-man roster, but he'll look for a gig elsewhere rather than accept an outright assignment. The veteran catcher was 2-for-7 at the plate during his brief time in the majors this season.
