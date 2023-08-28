Narvaez will start at catcher and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Rangers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Narvaez will pick up his second start in three games while No. 1 backstop Francisco Alvarez rests. The Mets have suggested that the 22-year-old Alvarez could have his catching workload managed down the stretch, so Narvaez could end up moving into more a timeshare behind the plate in September rather than serving as a clear No. 2 option. Narvaez is slashing .205/.294/.341 with one home run, three RBI and four runs in 16 games since the All-Star break.