Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the White Sox.

Narvaez got the Mets on the board in the fifth inning with a solo homer off Michael Kopech, his first of the year, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Narvaez had been struggling at the plate while shifting to a backup role behind Francisco Alvarez -- he'd gone just 1-for-19 over his previous 11 games. Overall, the 31-year-old Narvaez is slashing just .209/.294/.279 with six runs scored and four RBI through 51 plate appearances.