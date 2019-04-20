Mets' Robert Gsellman: Notches second hold
Gsellman recorded the final two outs in the eighth inning to record his second hold of the season in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
The right-hander remains part of the setup mix in front of closer Edwin Diaz, although he's behind Jeurys Familia and Seth Lugo in the pecking order. Encouragingly, Gsellman's averaging a career-high 95.7 mph with his fastball, and his 3.27 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 11 innings give him some fantasy value in formats where high-K relievers are worth rostering.
