Gsellman earned a save during Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Reds after giving up two runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk over three innings.

The right-hander entered during the seventh inning with the Cubs holding an eight-run lead, and he closed out the game to record an unconventional save. Gsellman has appeared in six games since Chicago selected his contract in early May, and he has a 5.54 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 12 innings.