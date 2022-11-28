Gsellman signed a one-year contract Sunday with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
After spending the last 12 years in affiliated ball, the 29-year-old Gsellman will head overseas to continue his career. Gsellman was most recently a member of the Cubs organization, making eight relief appearances for the big club and 10 appearances (nine starts) for Triple-A Iowa before he was released in July. Gsellman owns a 4.60 ERA and 10.1 K-BB% across 366 innings over parts of seven seasons in the big leagues.