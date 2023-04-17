site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tim-locastro-placed-on-il-with-back-spasms | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tim Locastro: Placed on IL with back spasms
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Locastro was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Mets on Monday with back spasms, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Locastro will be out at least a week-plus while dealing with the back injury. Brett Baty has been officially recalled from Triple-A Syracuse as the corresponding transaction.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read