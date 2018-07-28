Mets' Todd Frazier: Begins rehab assignment
Frazier (ribs) will start a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Saturday.
Frazier is expected to require a few games at the minor-league level before returning from a rib cage injury that's kept him sidelined since July 9. Upon his activation, look for him to receive regular starts at the hot corner.
