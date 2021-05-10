The Pirates designated Frazier for assignment Monday.
Pittsburgh booted Frazier off the 40-man roster to make room for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland, Over his 13 games with the Pirates, Frazier went 3-for-35 (.086 average) with no home runs. The 35-year-old's time in the big leagues looks like it could be nearing an end.
