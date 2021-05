Frazier should see increased playing time at first base after Colin Moran (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Moran exited Saturday's contest with the groin issue and will now be sidelined at least 10 days, opening up the starting spot at first base. Frazier has only one hit through his first 31 at-bats of the season, so it could be a brief opportunity if he's unable to get things going offensively.