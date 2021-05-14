Frazier elected free agency after being designated for assignment Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Frazier opted for free agency rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. He'll search for a deal with another team, though he's struggled to a .086/.200/.114 line across 40 plate appearances this season and is nearing the end of his career.
