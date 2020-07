Bashlor was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Bashlor will be removed from the Mets' 40-man roster just one day after he was recalled by the Mets. The right-hander didn't make any relief appearances while he was part of the major-league bullpen. Given his lack of productive experience in the big leagues, it's unclear whether he'll be able to find a spot in another major-league bullpen.