The Mets claimed Heineman off waivers from the Blue Jays on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Heineman is a career .218/.297/.282 hitter over parts of four big-league seasons. With Francisco Alvarez and Omar Narvaez back in 2024, the 32-year-old Heineman would appear pegged for Triple-A Syracuse to begin next season.
