Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hits solo shot in loss to Rockies

Cespedes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to Colorado.

This was just the second home run through the past 30 games for Cespedes, as the slugger has struggled to hit for power for a prolonged stretch. He still sports a rock-solid .281/.327/.504 slash line for the campaign, but the counting stats are trailing off considerably, as Cespedes has just 11 homers, 30 RBI and 35 runs.