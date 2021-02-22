Cespedes intends to play in 2021 and plans to hold a showcase for major-league clubs in Florida on March 2, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old outfielder plans to resume his career after previously opting out of the 2020 season last August following eight games with the Mets. Though he was at full health for the start of the past season, Cespedes missed extensive time due to injuries over the preceding three years, appearing in a combined 127 games between 2017 and 2019. At this stage in his career, Cespedes is probably best suited for a part-time role at designated hitter with an American League club.