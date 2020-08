The Mets placed Cespedes on the restricted list Sunday after he informed the team he was opting out of the 2020 season.

The transaction opened up spots on the Mets' 30-man active roster, 40-man roster and 60-man roster pool. Before opting out, Cespedes appeared in eight games for the Mets and went 5-for-31 with two home runs and four RBI.