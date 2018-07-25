Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To undergo season-ending surgery

Cespedes will undergo season-ending surgery on both heels, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Assistant general manager John Ricco said the outfielder's recovery time will be 8-to-10 months, though it's a very real possibility that he will require even more time to recover. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay. In addition, it will be completed in two separate procedures 2-to-3 months apart as one foot will be done before the other. Cespedes recently went in for a second opinion on this issue and received consensus feedback that he couldn't avoid surgery. Looking ahead to next year, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Cespedes remain on the shelf until the All-Star break, further dampening his value as an injury-plagued 32-year-old outfielder.

