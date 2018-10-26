Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Undergoes second heel surgery

Cespedes underwent a second surgery to remove the calcifications in his left heel Friday.

Cespedes is expected to resume baseball activities around late February/early March, though the Mets aren't anticipating him to return until the second half of the 2019 season, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. The main reason his return to the field is a few months after he's initially projected to start activities is due to the fact that he won't be able to advance to a running program until late March. The outfielder is hopeful that he'll be able to return before the All-Star break, but at this point it's mostly a guessing game regarding the status of his heels come spring training, especially considering his injury history. Cespedes previously underwent the exact same procedure on his right heel in early August.