Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Undergoes second heel surgery
Cespedes underwent a second surgery to remove the calcifications in his left heel Friday.
Cespedes is expected to resume baseball activities around late February/early March, though the Mets aren't anticipating him to return until the second half of the 2019 season, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. The main reason his return to the field is a few months after he's initially projected to start activities is due to the fact that he won't be able to advance to a running program until late March. The outfielder is hopeful that he'll be able to return before the All-Star break, but at this point it's mostly a guessing game regarding the status of his heels come spring training, especially considering his injury history. Cespedes previously underwent the exact same procedure on his right heel in early August.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Heel surgery delayed•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Second heel surgery set for Oct. 23•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To undergo surgery Thursday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Lands on DL, awaiting second opinion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...