The Mets placed Greene on outright waivers Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Greene was selected by the Mets during the Rule 5 Draft in December but was unable to remain on the 40-man roster through Opening Day. If he's claimed by another team on waivers, that club will assume his Rule 5 status and will have to keep him on its 40-man roster this season. However, the Mets will have to offer Greene back to the Yankees for $50,000 if he goes unclaimed. The right-hander was an eighth-round pick by the Yankees in 2019 and posted a 3.42 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 68.1 innings over 48 appearances (four starts) at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2022.