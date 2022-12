Greene was selected by the Mets during the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

An eighth-round pick by the Yankees in 2019, Greene will now receive a big-league opportunity with the Mets. He spent last season at the Triple-A level and had a 3.42 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 96:32 K:BB across 68.1 innings.