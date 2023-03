Greene cleared waivers Tuesday and is returning to the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Greene was selected by the Mets in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, but they placed him on waivers this past Sunday and will now lose him for a sum of just $50,000. The 26-year-old right-hander posted a 3.42 ERA with 96 strikeouts over 68.1 innings last season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.