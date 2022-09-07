The Tigers granted Pineda his release Wednesday after he cleared waivers.
Neither the non-contending Tigers nor Pineda likely had interest in keeping him around in the organization as pitching depth at Triple-A Toledo, so Detroit will eat the money remaining on his one-year, $5.5 million deal and allow him to get a head start on finding his next home. Given that the 33-year-old turned in an ugly 5.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and a career-worst 9.0 K-BB% across 46.2 innings for Detroit on the season, playoff-hopeful teams might not have much interest in bringing him aboard down the stretch.
