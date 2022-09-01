The Tigers reinstated Pineda (triceps) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Though he's not scheduled to make his next start with the Tigers until Saturday's game against the Royals, Pineda will join Detroit two days in advance while the active roster expands from 26 to 28 men. To clear room for Pineda, the Tigers optioned utility man Zack Short to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's loss to the Mariners. Over his three rehab starts at Triple-A while he ramped up from the right triceps injury, Pineda produced a 4.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB across 11.2 innings.
