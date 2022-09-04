Pineda (2-7) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals. He struck out three.

Pineda was making his first appearance since July 23 due to a triceps injury and lengthy IL stint, and his return was a struggle. Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt both went deep against the veteran, who saw his season ERA climb to 5.79. Pineda is projected to make his next start against these same Royals, but fantasy managers should likely look elsewhere given the righty's long layoff and overall subpar results this season.