Pineda was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Sunday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old allowed five runs over four frames Saturday versus the Royals in his first start back from the injured list, and the Tigers apparently have seen enough to move on. Pineda has a 5.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB across 46.2 innings and will be a free agent during the offseason, so Detroit will test out their younger rotation arms down the stretch.