Pineda (2-7) picked up the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two over four innings.

Pineda was knocked around for five runs across four frames Saturday, Four of the runs came via a solo homer and a three-run homer, while the fifth run was scored on an outfield single. Pineda was inefficient in the contest, tossing 53 of 80 pitches for strikes before being pulled. The veteran righty was making his first start back from the IL after recovering from a triceps injury that cost him all of August, but he wasn't pitching well prior to being shut down and carries an 8.22 ERA while going 1-5 over six starts since July 1. During that span, Pineda's season ERA has shot up from 3.62 to 5.79.