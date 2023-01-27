Colome signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday and received an invite to major-league spring training, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals have had their eyes on Colome since 2019 when they attempted trading for him ahead of the deadline. Unfortunately for Washington, Colome has declined considerably since then -- he holds a 4.82 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over the past two seasons. If the 34-year-old reliever can hold his own in spring training, he may crack the Nats' bullpen, though he probably wouldn't see many high-leverage situations in the majors.