White Sox's Alex Colome: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
May 12, 2023
4:18 pm ET
White Sox outrighted Colome to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Colome passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment Wednesday. The veteran reliever had surrendered four runs -- two earned -- on two hits and three walks through three innings of work with Chicago.
