Colome was granted his release by the Nationals on Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
For the second straight winter, Colome signed with a struggling team and looked to potentially have a path to saves. Last year, he saved just four games for the Rockies and finished with a 5.74 ERA, though this year things went even worse, as he failed to earn a roster spot and was subsequently let go. The 34-year-old has 159 career saves but might find it hard to add to that total this season.
