The White Sox released Colome on Thursday.

Colome picked up 41 saves during his first stint with the White Sox between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but his second go around in Chicago was much less successful. After inking a minor-league deal with the White Sox in April, Colome earned a call-up to the big club in early May but was booted off the 40-man roster after giving up four runs (two earned) across three innings out of the bullpen. Colome remained in the organization after clearing waivers and had spent the last two and a half months at Triple-A Charlotte, with whom he posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 33 appearances on the season. The 34-year-old right-hander probably pitched well enough to land a minor-league deal somewhere else, but his advanced age and lack of swing-and-miss stuff likely means he won't pitch any high-leverage innings if he resurfaces in the majors at any point over the final two months of the season.