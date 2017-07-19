Nationals' Bryce Harper: Receives off day Wednesday
Harper will sit Wednesday against the Angels, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
It's a disappointing off day for baseball fans, as many were excited to see a second night of the Trout vs. Harper battle. Instead, Harper will get the night off a day after going 4-for-4 and falling a double short of the cycle.
