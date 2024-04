The Phillies placed Harper (personal) on the paternity list ahead of Monday's game against the Reds.

Per MLB rules, players placed on the paternity list have to miss between one and three games, so expect Harper to take the maximum amount of time to welcome in the newest addition to his family. Harper could link back up with the Phillies in Cincinnati on Thursday for the club's series finale with the Reds. Infielder Kody Clemens was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.