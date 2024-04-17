Harper went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 5-0 victory over Colorado.

Harper extended the Phillies lead to 3-0 with an opposite-field double off Austin Gomber in the sixth inning before capping the scoring with a two-run homer off Tyler Kinley in the eighth. Harper's gone 3-for-7 with four RBI in his last two contests after going just 2-for-27 in his previous seven games. Overall, he's slashing .215/.301/.462 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored through his first 17 games this season.