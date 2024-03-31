Harper is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper remained in the game Saturday after taking a tumble over the dugout railing attempting to field a foul ball, but he won't be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. An injury has yet to be reported, so it could simply be an early day off for the veteran slugger after going 0-for-6 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in the first two games of the season. Alec Bohm will shift to first base while Edmundo Sosa receives a start at the hot corner.