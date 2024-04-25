Harper went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Thursday's 5-0 win over Cincinnati.

After missing Philadelphia's last three games while on the paternity list, Harper returned with a bang Thursday, launching a two-run homer off Nick Martinez to extend the Phillies lead to 4-0 in the third inning. After a slow start to the year, Harper's starting to turn it around at the plate -- he's hit safely in his last seven games, going 10-for-24 with two home runs and nine RBI in that span. He's boosted his slash line to .256/.347/.488 with five homers and 16 RBI across 22 games this season.