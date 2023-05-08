Washington activated Kieboom (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Kieboom will likely make his 2023 debut for the Triple-A club Tuesday after he wrapped up a four-game rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg over the weekend. He went 3-for-12 with a 4:6 BB:K during his time in the Eastern League. The 25-year-old remains on the Nationals' 40-man roster and could get a look in an everyday role at third base at some point later this season, but he'll likely need to stay healthy and enjoy some prolonged success at Triple-A before he merits a call-up. Kieboom was sidelined for the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and missed the first month of the current campaign due to a right shoulder impingement.