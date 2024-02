Law signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Law posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 55 innings with the Reds last season, yet the team opted to non-tender him in November. Now with the Nationals, Law has a strong chance to make the team's Opening Day bullpen and would likely serve in middle relief.