Law will serve as the Reds' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Thursday's game will mark the third start of the season for Law, who probably won't more more than an inning or two before turning the game over to Ben Lively (illness), who is expected to operate as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen in his return from the COVID-19-related injured list. The 32-year-old righty has pitched to a 3.83 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 49.1 innings for Cincinnati this season.