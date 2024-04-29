Law (2-1) picked up the win in Sunday's comeback victory over the Marlins, pitching two scoreless innings and allowing two hits. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Patrick Corbin got chased after coughing up seven runs (four earned) in four innings, but Law steadied the ship in the fifth and sixth and watched the Nationals offense come to life, erasing a 7-0 deficit. The 33-year-old right-hander remains in a low-leverage role, but he's pitched reasonable well to begin the season with a 3.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 18 innings.