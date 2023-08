Law allowed one hit over 2.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Washington.

Law, who entered with the Reds down 6-0, ate up seven outs between the sixth and eighth innings. The right-hander has worked largely in middle relief for the Reds and posted a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings since his return from the injured list in early July. Control has been an issue, as it has been throughout his career; Law's issued 20 free passes over 35.2 innings (5.0 BB/9) this season.