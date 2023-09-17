Law gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Mets.

With Alexis Diaz having pitched three of the prior four days, Reds manager David Bell had to get creative to protect a late lead, and Fernando Cruz worked the seventh and eighth innings before handing the ball off to Law. The right-hander made things interesting, serving up singles to Daniel Vogelbach and Francisco Alvarez, but he got Pete Alonso to ground out to escape the jam. Law has been struggling lately, posting a 10.80 ERA and 2.52 WHIP over his last 10 appearances, and his last hold or save prior to Saturday came July 3, so he's unlikely to see regular high-leverage duty down the stretch.