Rosario went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Getting the start in right field and batting sixth, Rosario beat out a potential double play in the second inning and promptly stole second base, but he was otherwise quiet on the night. The steal was the first of the campaign for the veteran outfielder, and given that he went 3-for-7 on SB attempts for Atlanta in 2023, he's unlikely to make much of an impact in that category. Rosario isn't doing much with his bat, either -- despite consistent playing time, he's slashing a woeful .100/.141/.183 through 64 plate appearances with one homer, three RBI and three runs.